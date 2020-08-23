Barbara J. Fuller

(1951-2020)
Barbara Jean Fuller, 69, of Waterloo, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. She was born February 3, 1951 in Waterloo, the daughter of George and Kathleen (Magee) Cox. Barbara married Darwin Fuller on July 26, 1971 in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2002. Barbara was a graduate of Dunkerton High School and attended Coates College. She was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom.
Barbara is survived by her children, Ben (Kristal) Fuller of Evansdale, Tammy (Glen) Weisenberger of La Porte City and Debra (Tom) Bergen of Buckingham; two grandchildren, Sedonna (Kendall) Lyons and Sevannah (Kyle Hockey) Weisenberger; three step grandchildren, Nick Bergen, Brittainey (Brianna) Taylor and Mercedes (David Fauser) Taylor; four step great grandchildren, Ellie Bergen, Gabryella, Elysia and Laila Taylor; her brother, Dennis (Lisa) Cox, of Denver, and her two sisters, Carol (Fred) Sprague of Marshalltown and Diane (Ed) Foss of Cedar Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her great granddaughter, Gemma Rose Lyons; a brother, Ronnie Cox, and a sister, Marilyn Eberle.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with burial at Grove Hill Cemetery near Readlyn. Visitation will be 4—7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Those attending the visitation/service should bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Memorials may be directed to the Shriners Hospital in Minneapolis or the Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.