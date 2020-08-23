Barbara J. Fuller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1951-2020)

Barbara Jean Fuller, 69, of Waterloo, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. She was born February 3, 1951 in Waterloo, the daughter of George and Kathleen (Magee) Cox. Barbara married Darwin Fuller on July 26, 1971 in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2002. Barbara was a graduate of Dunkerton High School and attended Coates College. She was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom.

Barbara is survived by her children, Ben (Kristal) Fuller of Evansdale, Tammy (Glen) Weisenberger of La Porte City and Debra (Tom) Bergen of Buckingham; two grandchildren, Sedonna (Kendall) Lyons and Sevannah (Kyle Hockey) Weisenberger; three step grandchildren, Nick Bergen, Brittainey (Brianna) Taylor and Mercedes (David Fauser) Taylor; four step great grandchildren, Ellie Bergen, Gabryella, Elysia and Laila Taylor; her brother, Dennis (Lisa) Cox, of Denver, and her two sisters, Carol (Fred) Sprague of Marshalltown and Diane (Ed) Foss of Cedar Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her great granddaughter, Gemma Rose Lyons; a brother, Ronnie Cox, and a sister, Marilyn Eberle.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with burial at Grove Hill Cemetery near Readlyn. Visitation will be 4—7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Those attending the visitation/service should bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Memorials may be directed to the Shriners Hospital in Minneapolis or the Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Fuller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.