Barbara J. Draper

(1948-2020)

WATERLOO—Barbara J. “Barb” Draper, 72, of Waterloo, died at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, of lymphoma cancer. She was born January 31, 1948, in Waterloo, the daughter of George and Martha Schwindt Wagner. Barb graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1966 and received a CNA license from Hawkeye Community College.

She married T.J. Read on May 15, 1966, in Waterloo and they later divorced. She then married George Draper on January14, 1984, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; and he preceded her in death October 14, 2008.

Barb was a teacher’s associate at Roosevelt Elementary for 12 years. She was a CNA with Secura Sitter and then Volunteer Director with RSVP for 7 years, retiring in 2008. Besides working for RSVP, she was also a volunteer there for many years. She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she once taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Barb was a very talented artist painting and sketching. She made individual personalized Christmas cards each year for those on her list until she became ill.