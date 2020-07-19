Barbara J. Draper

(1948-2020)
WATERLOO—Barbara J. “Barb” Draper, 72, of Waterloo, died at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, of lymphoma cancer. She was born January 31, 1948, in Waterloo, the daughter of George and Martha Schwindt Wagner. Barb graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1966 and received a CNA license from Hawkeye Community College.
She married T.J. Read on May 15, 1966, in Waterloo and they later divorced. She then married George Draper on January14, 1984, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; and he preceded her in death October 14, 2008.
Barb was a teacher’s associate at Roosevelt Elementary for 12 years. She was a CNA with Secura Sitter and then Volunteer Director with RSVP for 7 years, retiring in 2008. Besides working for RSVP, she was also a volunteer there for many years. She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she once taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Barb was a very talented artist painting and sketching. She made individual personalized Christmas cards each year for those on her list until she became ill.
Barb is survived by her son, Dale (Mary) Read of Waterloo; step daughter, Tammy (Ted) Torstenson of Waukee; grandson, Keagan Read of Waterloo; two sisters, Bernice Foulk of La Porte City and Doris Meyer of Waterloo; two brothers, George “Junior” Wagner of Cedar Falls and Clarence Wagner of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four sisters, Eileen Pieper, Lydia “Tootie” Weatherman, Marcella “Sally” Foulk, and Rosella Wagner in infancy; sisters in law, Barbara Wagner and Geraldine “Geri” Wagner; three brothers in law, Garold Foulk, Billy Foulk, and Charles “Buzz” Meyer; and her furry companions, Ginny and Bear.
Services are 1:00 PM, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls with visitation for an hour before the service with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Services will be broadcast live courtesy of Immanuel Lutheran Church from their Facebook page. The family requests masks be worn and practice social distancing. Memorials in Barb’s name may be directed to the church or Care Initiatives Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
