Try 1 month for 99¢
Barbara J. Christensen

Barbara Christensen

WATERLOO — Barbara Jean Christensen, 76, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born Oct. 20, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Howard and Virginia McNeal Carpenter. She married Peter Lee Christensen on May 25, 1960, in Iowa City.

She was a 1960 graduate of Orange Township High School. Barbara worked for 38 years as a supply clerk for Bill Doran Wholesale Florist, retiring in 2007.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Rick (Laura) Christensen of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Jody (Rick) Snyder and Melissa (Tim) Moyer, both of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Joe (Lisa) Perry of Gilbertville, Janeene Perry of La Porte City, Nick Snyder of Waterloo, Natalie (Brian) Hershberger of Jesup, Amy Christensen of Dysart, Nick Long of Washburn, Kaylee Moyer of Coralville and Alex Moyer of Waterloo; 13 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Landon, Raelyn, Dalton, Abby, Ava, Greyleigh, Savanna, Koltyn, Bryan, Caleb, Danica and Elizabeth; two brothers, Bruce (Laurie) Carpenter of Aurora, Colo., and Blaine Carpenter of Waterloo; and two sisters, Beverly (Rich) Patterson of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Brenda Richards of Littleton, Colo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Brian “Butch” Carpenter and Brad Carpenter.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice 2101 Kimball Ave., No. 401, Waterloo 50702.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Barb was a woman of strong conviction, she was the matriarch of the Carpenter/Christensen family, with deserved love and respect of those whose lives she helped to mold and shape. Her word was her bond, her acceptance was unconditional, her love and dedication were forever and true.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Barbara J. Christensen (1941-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments