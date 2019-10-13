{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Darling

Barbara J. "Bobbie" Darling

(1930-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Barbara J. “Bobbie” Darling, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Western Home Communities Thalman Square.

She was born Feb. 14, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Edwin and Ethel (Stoneking) Darling.

Bobbie received her BA degree in 1952 from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and her MA degree in 1958 from the University of Northern Colorado. She taught elementary physical education in Waverly and Cedar Rapids, prior to becoming a physical education instructor and director of Orchesis (modern dance club) at Iowa State Teachers College in 1958. Bobbie taught there until her retirement in 1985.

Survived by: her sister, Patricia “Jo” Hood, of California; her nieces, Kerry and Wendy Hood, Jill Buehler and Ann Planter; her nephews, Tim and Craig Hood, Mike and Larry Darling; her goddaughter, Rebecca (Marston) Meyerkorth, and her sister, Kelly (Marston) Allen.

Services: At Bobbie’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed Cedar Valley Hospice or The University of Northern Iowa Foundation, in care of Barbara J. Darling Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

After retirement, Bobbie and her dearest friend and housemate, Barbara Yager, moved to Green Valley, Arizona, where they lived for 25 years before returning to Cedar Falls. They spent hours hiking and bird watching. Barbara preceded Bobbie in death. The Arizona mountains is where Bobbie’s heart remains.

