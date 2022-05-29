Barbara Henn

August 20, 1967-May 24, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Barbara Henn, 54, of Cedar Falls, died at her home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

She was born on August 20, 1967, in Waterloo, daughter of Dale and Darlene M. Wirtz DeBerg and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1984 and attended Hawkeye Community College.

Barbara worked at several convenience stores in the Cedar Valley and most recently was a driver for Dolly’s Transport.

She is survived by son, Nathan Henn‚ father, Dale DeBerg, and mother, Darlene Hansen all of Cedar Falls; son, Nick (Brandy) Kleinmeyer‚ Austin, TX; sister, Tina Beck, Waterloo; and 3 grandchildren, Shelby, James and Hunter.

Barbara is preceded in death by her grandparents.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Arrangements by Locke on 4th, Waterloo, IA. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.