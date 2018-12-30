Barbara B. (Boysen) Fierce, 86, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018, at Elkhart General Hospital
She was the daughter of Robert and Berniece Boysen and was born April 24, 1932, in Cedar Falls, IA.
She attended public school in Cedar Falls and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis/St. Paul graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition specialty. This was followed by a one-year residency in nutrition at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI.
In February 1956 she married Arthur “Art” M. Fierce of Niles, MI. They had two children, James “Jim” Matthew Fierce and Leslie Anne Fierce of Elkhart, IN. Mrs. Fierce worked as a clinical dietitian at Goshen General Hospital in Goshen, IN, until her retirement in 2000.
Barbara is survived by a daughter, Leslie Fierce and was preceded in death by her husband and son.
Cremation will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart. At Mrs. Fierce’s request, there will be no viewing or service. A private internment will take place at Mission Hills Cemetery in Niles, MI at a later date.
Donations may be made to Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry, 347 W. Lusher Ave, Elkhart, IN 46517 or the Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
