February 7, 2023

WICHITA, KS-Barbara Ellen (Bockhaus) McCracken, formerly of Fredericksburg, Iowa, passed away on February 7, 2023, at the age of 83. Barbara is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Jane and Alex Murray of San Marcos, California, and Sarah and Matt Trometer of Wichita, Kansas, as well as grandchildren, Katelin Murray of Arlington, VA, Haylie Murray of Los Angeles, CA, and Isabel and Ethan Trometer from Wichita. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A McCracken, her brother Allen Bockhaus of rural Waverly, Iowa, and her parents, Stanley and Esther Bockhaus of rural Waverly.

Barbara attended a one room country school in Western Douglas Township of Bremer County, Iowa, graduated from Tripoli High School in 1957, and attended Allen Hospital School of Nursing in Waterloo, Iowa, graduating as a registered nurse in 1960. She worked at Allen Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital in New Hampton, Iowa, and finally Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, focusing her career on intensive care and charge nurse duties until blindness forced her retirement. In addition, she gave piano lessons to numerous Fredericksburg students.

When in Fredericksburg, Barb was an active member of the United Methodist Church and held various board, Sunday school, and social circle positions. After relocating in 2014 to Wichita, Kansas, where she spent the rest of her life, she attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Barbara is remembered for her positive attitude no matter what life sent her way, for her love of watching all kinds of sporting events, and for her gift of welcoming and comforting residents new to her senior apartment community when they needed support to transition to their new home.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when all family members can be in attendance. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband Robert in the New Hampton Cemetery.

Services in care of Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.