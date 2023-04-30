November 9, 1935-April 26, 2023

NEW HARTFORD-Barbara Ellen “Barb” (Hilton) Mead, 87 of New Hartford, died Wednesday, April 26th at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Barb was born in Waterloo, November 9, 1935 the daughter of Everett and Margie (Loy) Hilton. She graduated from East High School in 1953.

She was united in marriage to Paul Mead on September 26, 1953 at the First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. All four of their children were also married at the First Presbyterian Church. She worked at Spiegel’s Department Store, IPS, and did the books for Mead Construction.

Barb loved God, her husband Paul, and her family. She made everyone feel special. She also loved her flowers, anything dainty, and watching the birds at their bird feeders. Hummingbirds were always her favorite.

Barb is survived by her husband, Paul; two sons, Scott (Barb) Mead, and Rod (Amy) Mead all of New Hartford; two daughters, Teri (Steve) Kelly of Cedar Falls, and Sheri (Dave) Mitchell of Morton, IL; seven grandchildren, Cory (Amanda) Mead, Tarra (Kevin) Geertman, Miki (Tyler) Granberg, Dustin (Tana) Rawdon, Miranda (Josh) Rekers, Ashley Mitchell, and Logan Mead. Ten great grandchildren, Lexi, Madelynn, Emma, and Colton Mead, Jonah and Bryer Granberg, Nora Geertman, Graham and Elle Rekers, and Crosby Rawdon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Todd in infancy; brother, Dick Hilton; sister, Dona Ferris; and son-in-law, Dennis Rawdon.

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo.

Burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

Visitation will be 4:00 ~ 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 1, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Luke’s Foundation.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.