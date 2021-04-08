January 31, 1930-April 6, 2021
Barbara E. Jefferson, 91, of Waterloo, died on Tues., Apr. 6, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 31, 1930 in Monticello, daughter of Abram Frank and Ethyl Hutton Walker. Barbara received her BS degree in Food and Nutrition at ISU. She married Robert “Bob” Jefferson on Dec. 27, 1951 in Monticello.
She was a homemaker, piano teacher, choir director, and school secretary. She was a Women’s club member, Elder at Collegiate Pres. Church, and deacon at Barclay Pres. Church. She loved music, knitting, sewing, cooking, reading, and traveling. Barbara is survived by: husband, Bob; brother, David (Shirley) Walker of Sun City‚ AZ; sons, Bruce (Jan) Jefferson, Dunkerton‚ and Doug (Cheryl) Jefferson, Marshalltown; grandchildren, Johana Quiros-Salanzar, Laura Zanders, Ken Jefferson, Mike Jefferson, Emily Hippen, Laura Rivera, Ryan Jefferson, and Lisa Jefferson; and great-grandchildren, EllieAnna, Carter, Eviana, Sophia, Primera, Zoey, Lilly, and Madelena. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gene Walker. Services: 1 PM on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Barclay Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. Visitation: 4-6 PM Fri., April 9, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Burial: Fairview Cemetery-Dunkerton. Memorials may be directed to Fairview Cemetery-Dunkerton or Friendship Village. www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
