Barbara E. Ferch

(1943-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Barbara Ellen Ferch, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 16, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Mattoon, Ill., daughter of Raymond and Naomi (Boaz) Ealy. She left high school to sell magazines while traveling across the United States and as a result of this job, she met Robert Henriksen. They were married June 22, 1962, but later divorced. Barb was a bartender and worked at many area bars -- Flips & Elmers in Dike, the Cypress Lounge, Black Hawk Lounge and Stingers. She married Larry Ferch on April 27, 1994.
Survivors: two sons, William (Lisa) Henriksen and Brian Henriksen both of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Tanya (Mark) Greiner, Sara (Nic) Reinert, Tyler Henriksen, Holly (Dakota) Henriksen, and Andrea Henriksen; six great-grandchildren, Christopher, Cooper, Cali, Charlie, Lucas and Atticus; four sisters, June (Franklin) Stephenson, Mona (Jack) Bates, Rose (Garry) Swank and Veronica (Larry) Roztocil; and two brothers, Charles (Darlene) Ealy and Jerry (Linda) Ealy.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Larry Ferch; and three sisters, Naomi Kay, Faye Holladay and Edna Broussard.
Services: A private service will be held with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens of Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Barb was a bundle of energy and when she wasn't tending bar, she was cleaning the house or anything to keep busy. She learned to enjoy gambling alongside Larry. Most of all, Barb was a friend to all and a loving mother and grandmother to her family.
