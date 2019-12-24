Barbara Doughty

{{featured_button_text}}
HUDSON — Barbara June Doughty, 88, of Hudson, died Sunday, Dec. 22, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck.

She was born June 30, 1931, to Peter and Leota (Lantz) Fauser in Fayette. She married Gary Doughty on Jan. 1, 1950.

Barbara graduated from Fayette High School and worked at Humpty Dumpty Preschool for many years.

Barb was a longtime member of the Hudson United Methodist Church, Ladies Card Club, UMC Women, and the Red Hattitudes.

Survived by: her husband; children, Debra (John) Lacock of Monticello, Jeffrey (Linda) Doughty of Cedar Falls, daughter-in-law, Ann Doughty of Waterloo, and Steven (Michelle) Doughty of Omaha, Neb.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Terry Doughty; and siblings, Maxine Koehler, Paul Fauser, Rita Paul, Victor Fauser and Anna Mae Sellers.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Hudson United Methodist Church in Hudson.

Memorials: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the family.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.iowacremation.com.

Barb enjoyed planting flowers in her small garden, reading, cycling with her husband, baking and cooking for the family.

