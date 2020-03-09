Barbara D. Heminover

(1934-2020)

WASHBURN -- Barbara Dee Heminover, 85, of Washburn, died Monday, March 9, at New Aldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.

She was born Aug. 24, 1934, in Winterset, the daughter of Walter E. and Delia Tabot Burch. She married Ronald K. Heminover on Oct. 29, 1951, in Hampton, and he preceded her in death May 22, 2001.

Barbara was employed as a cashier at Hy-Vee for many years until her retirement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: her children, Rhonda (Al) Pearce of Washburn, David (Linda) Heminover of Delhi, Brad Heminover of Waterloo, Keith (Vivian) Heminover of Elk Run Heights and Neil Heminover of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Burch, of Akron, Ohio.

Preceded in death by: her parents, a son, Scott Heminover; a grandson, Brandon Pearce; and a brother, Eddie Burch.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Gilbertville. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, and one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Heminover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.