Barbara D. Heminover

(1934-2020)

WASHBURN -- Barbara Dee Heminover, 85, of Washburn, died Monday, March 9, at New Aldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.

She was born Aug. 24, 1934, in Winterset, the daughter of Walter E. and Delia Tabot Burch. She married Ronald K. Heminover on Oct. 29, 1951, in Hampton, and he preceded her in death May 22, 2001.

Barbara was employed as a cashier at Hy-Vee for many years until her retirement.

Survivors: her children, Rhonda (Al) Pearce of Washburn, David (Linda) Heminover of Delhi, Brad Heminover of Waterloo, Keith (Vivian) Heminover of Elk Run Heights and Neil Heminover of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Burch, of Akron, Ohio.

Preceded in death by: her parents, a son, Scott Heminover; a grandson, Brandon Pearce; and a brother, Eddie Burch.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Gilbertville. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, and one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

