Barbara D. Heminover

(1934-2020)
WASHBURN -- Barbara Dee Heminover, 85, of Washburn, died Monday, March 9, at New Aldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.
She was born Aug. 24, 1934, in Winterset, the daughter of Walter E. and Delia Tabot Burch. She married Ronald K. Heminover on Oct. 29, 1951, in Hampton, and he preceded her in death May 22, 2001.
Barbara was employed as a cashier at Hy-Vee for many years until her retirement.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: her children, Rhonda (Al) Pearce of Washburn, David (Linda) Heminover of Delhi, Brad Heminover of Waterloo, Keith (Vivian) Heminover of Elk Run Heights and Neil Heminover of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Burch, of Akron, Ohio.
Preceded in death by: her parents, a son, Scott Heminover; a grandson, Brandon Pearce; and a brother, Eddie Burch.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Gilbertville. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, and one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.