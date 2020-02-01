(1949-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Barbara (Chandler) Boudewyns, 71, died Friday, Jan. 31, of natural causes.

She was born March 21, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of Henry and Beatrice Chandler. Barb graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1967. In recent years she and her daughter, Jennifer, lived together on Rainbow Drive.

Survivors: two daughters, Laura of Waterloo and Jennifer of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Bruhn of Newton and Kathryn Louse Hatch formally of Tucson, Ariz.; a brother, Douglas Chandler of Auburn, Calif.; as well as an extended family of friends and cousins.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, William (Bill) Chandler.

Services and memorial for family: will be scheduled in the spring.

Memorials in lieu of flowers or gifts: to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

For Barb, life was more than the sum of memories and interactions. Her wit, humor, and sharp mind fueled a journey through her life that paved an often steep and winding metaphorical road. How wonderful to have shared portions of that journey. Barb, kind soul, you are greatly missed.

