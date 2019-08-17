Barbara Brown

(1941-2019)
CEDAR FALLS --- Barbara Jean Brown, 77, of Cedar Falls, died at home Thursday, Aug. 15.
She was born Oct. 25, 1941, in Eaton Rapids, Mich., daughter of Clare Fred and Cleo B. (Harper) Howery. Barb married Clarence Edward Brown on Jan. 10, 1964, in Eden, Mich. He died March 11, 2017.
Barb graduated from Mason High School in 1960 and worked at the Black Hawk County YWCA in Waterloo for many years. She was a member of the Black Hawk Bremer League of Women Voters 2017-present (Women's Suffrage Committee), Cedar Falls Public Art Committee, Hearst Center for the Arts 1999-present (Committee Chair), Iowa Women's Foundation 2000-present (Cedar Valley Advisory Committee Member Chicks 4 Change), Friends of Cedar Falls Community Main Street 2001-present, Friends of the Hearst Center for the Arts 1996-present, National Organization for Women 1976-present, as well as many other organizations in the Cedar Valley.
Survivors: three grandchildren, Kyle Walton, Megan Brown and Thomas Brown; two great-grandchildren, Carsten and Madeline Walton; a daughter-in-law, Julie Brown; and two brothers, Tim (Fran) Howery and Jeff Howery.
Preceded in death by: her parents and husband; a daughter, Stasi Brown; s son, Mark Brown; a brother, Thomas Howery, and a sister, Elaine Willis Woodman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, The Hearst Center or the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
