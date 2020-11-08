Barbara “Barb” Ogden, 85, of Waterloo, died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Ravenwood Specialty Care of natural causes. She was born on Dec. 2, 1934 in Sioux City, the daughter of Richard & Dorothy (Youngren) Pitner. She graduated from Castle on the Hill High School in Sioux City. She continued her education at Morningside College to receive her nursing degree. She later earned her master’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Barb married Leo Ogden and they were later divorced. She had worked as an RN at Parkview Gardens for several years. She had also been a grief counselor at Covenant and nursing instructor at Hawkeye Tech. Barb was an active member at Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was in the choir, church pianist, and always played for the Christmas dinners. She was very musically gifted—composing music, playing flute and piano, & singing. Barb was a big Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Barb loved dogs and had a very giving heart and often volunteered at various nursing homes helping the residents. Survived by her son, David (Iman) Ogden of Naples, FL; daughter, Denise (Joy Hagen) Conaway of Elk Run Heights; 5 grandchildren, Sara & Hannah Ogden of Naples, FL, Bella Miller of Cedar Falls, Cody Conaway of Waterloo, & Lyndsy Marquand of Jesup; 4 great-grandchildren; & brother, Dick Pitner of Cedar Rapids. Preceded in death by her parents. No services planned at this time. Memorials to the family. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com