Try 3 months for $3
Barbara Johnson

Barbara Johnson

(1934-2019)

PARKERSBURG —- Barbara (Barb) Ellen Johnson, 85, of Parkersburg, died Friday, March 22, at Creekside Senior Living in Grundy Center.

She was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Washington Township, rural Butler County, daughter of Aeilt and Ella D. (Voy) Abbas on January 15, 1934, in Washington Township, rural Butler County. In 1951, Barb graduated from Aplington High School. She married Wayne D. Johnson on Dec. 1, 1951, in Allison. The couple made their home on an acreage west of Parkersburg. They later moved into the home they built in Parkersburg. She worked at a chicken place in Stout and then for Duane Anderson. She later worked for Cedar Falls Healthcare Center, and before retiring in 1987, she worked in home care.

She belonged to Stout Gospel Hall, but in the last few years attended services and Bible studies at Creekside.

Survivors: two sons, Dennis Johnson of Parkersburg and Wesley (Julie) Johnson of Lacey, Wash.; a granddaughter, Danielle (Daniel) Sheldon; four great-grandchildren, William and Luke Johnson, Willow Rose and Schuyler Sheldon; a brother-in-law, Richard Bass of Elk Run Heights; and a special niece, Barbara Adelmund.

Preceded in death by: her husband on May 17, 1997; an infant daughter, Colleen Johnson on April 3, 1952; a son, Steve Johnson on Dec. 22, 2004; three grandchildren, Sara and Christopher Johnson and Dennis “DJ” Johnson; a great-grandson, Seth Sheldon; and three sisters, Lillian Poppens, Dorothy Adelmund and Alda Vae Bass.

Family services: Thursday, March 28, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, with burial in tOak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com

Barb enjoyed raising a garden, growing flowers, playing Bingo and doing puzzles. She also like to bake, especially cookies and banana bread. Barb enjoyed going on fishing trips each year. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Barb always had a smile for everyone.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Barbara 'Barb' Johnson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments