April 3, 1955-October 27, 2021

WATERLOO-Barbara Anne Reed was born April 3, 1955 in Waterloo: the daughter of Clifford and Elaine (Ohde) Bass. She attended both Columbus and West High School. Barb married Pat Reed on July 31, 1979 in Las Vegas. She worked for many years in customer service at Tractor Supply, Econo Foods, then retiring after 17 years from Kwik Star. Barb attended St. Mary’s, until their closing, then attended Queen of Peace.

Barbara passed away on October 27, 2021 at home at the age of 66. She is preceded in death by her parents; son Michael Wilson, grandson, Jake Wilson and a brother, Michael Bass. Barb is survived by husband, Pat of Waterloo; son Eric (Breeann) Reed of Cedar Falls; daughter, Kari Reed of Iowa Falls; five grandchildren: Chance, Rylee, Tyler, Gavin and Nevaeh; three brothers: David (Ginny) Bass of Waterloo, Anthony (Candy) Bass of Raymond and Jeffrey (Karen) Bass of Waterloo and a sister, Linda (Gene) Stimson of Hiawatha

Memorials may be directed to the family

Visitation: October 31, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm

Services: November 1, at New Beginnings 1st Wesleyan Church, 205 Hammond Ave, at 11:00 am

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com