Barbara Ann Taylor, formerly of Cedar Falls Iowa, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, December 17, 2022. She was 94. Barbara was born to Stanley and Violet Boyles on June 18, 1928 in Moline, Illinois.

While attending Augustana College in Illinois Barbara met the love of her life, Merrill. They were married on June 9, 1951 and to that union came 2 children, Cynthia and Greg. Barbara enjoyed obtaining vast knowledge about anything and everything. She was an avid reader and worked as a librarian for over 25yrs. Barbara also enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, baking and traveling. One of her favorite destinations was their winter retreat at their home in Florida. Barbara loved her family fiercely and was passionate about cheering on her favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals. She will be missed greatly.