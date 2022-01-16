June 1, 1936-December 11, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Barbara Ann Starbeck, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at her son’s home in Clear Lake.

She was born June 1, 1936, in Gladbrook, Iowa, the daughter of Robert L. and Alma (Kroeger) Taylor. She graduated from the Iowa State Teachers College Laboratory School in 1954 and Pitzi’s Beauty School. On August 31, 1957, she was united in marriage to Robert J. Starbeck in Cedar Falls. He died July 19, 2007. Barb worked in the Cedar Valley for many years hanging wallpaper.

Survived by: four sons, Jeffery (Cindy), Scot (Suzanne), and Gregory (Julie) Starbeck, of Cedar Falls and Michael (Lexa) Starbeck of Clear Lake; eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Bob (Jane) Taylor of Marshalltown and Bruce (Mary) Taylor of Marion; and Mary Bozarth of Mountain View, CA. Preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Alex Starbeck; and brother, Don “Bones” Taylor.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls with a luncheon to follow at Starbeck’s Smokehouse. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls is in charge of arrangements. 319-266-3525