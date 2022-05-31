May 28, 1937-May 27, 2022

WATERLOO-Barbara Ann Schaffer, 84, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 27, at her home under St. Croix Hospice care. She was born May 28, 1937, in Iowa Falls, daughter of Albert A. and Minnie (Gruis) Filbrandt. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1955.

On September 30, 1956, Barbara married Lloyd Joseph Schaffer in Waterloo. She worked in the payroll department at Rath Packing, and then as a homemaker; a roll she excelled in, teaching her two sons Grant and Ryan to read and write before they entered kindergarten. Barbara loved house plants, bowling, and traveling; including trips with her mother to visit her sister Sharon in California, and a trip to Hawaii with Sharon and her mom. She also cultivated and maintained many friendships throughout her life, including friendships from high school, and her time at Rath.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lloyd; two sons: Grant, and Ryan Schaffer of North Liberty; and sisters: Sharon Bubar, and Carla Filbrandt of Waterloo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Bonnie Tracy.

Services will be held Friday, June 3, at 11:00 A.M. at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will take place in Waterloo Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

