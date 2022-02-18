 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Ann Kuehl

November 19, 1944-February 11, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Barbara Ann Kuehl died February 11, 2022. Born in Chicago, IL to Milton and Florence Meyer.

She is survived by daughters Laura Ocker, Victoria Collins and Rachel (Adam) Reiners, brothers Richard (Judy) and Lawrence (Joyce) Meyer, sister Suzanne Sterling, grandchildren Jessica (Mike) Zaloga, Devin Collins, Megan Buhr, Shelby Ocker and great granddaughter Ruby Buhr.

Preceded in death by her parents and brothers David and Gerald Meyer.

Barb (as she liked to be called) loved being one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and enjoyed talking to people about the Bible, she particularly loved learning about Bible prophecy. She loved watching the wildlife in her backyard, the many birds, squirrels, rabbits and deer. It was very calming to her.

She was loved and cherished by family and many close friends and will be dearly missed.

Memorials may be directed to jw.org

