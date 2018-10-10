Bobbie Kirby, 76, of Waterloo, IA, died Sunday, October 7, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, “Rip” Kirby, and her parents, “Mike” and Dorothy Clements.
She is survived by her siblings; Connie Fifield, Richard Clements, Dennis Clements, and Dixie Schoenmakers and by her many nieces and nephews including “her little love.”
A celebration of her life including food and sharing of memories will be held this Thursday, October 11, at 4 p.m.
Fairfield Inn and Suites
2134 La Porte Road
Waterloo, IA 50702
*Casual attire
