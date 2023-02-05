September 8, 1937-January 29, 2023

Barbara Ann Joyce Jordan was born on September 8, 1937, to Richard Edmund Joyce and Alberta Beaman in Waterloo, Iowa. Baptized at an early age at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Sumner Street by Rev. D.O. Bell, she later joined Community Southern Baptist Church, at that time under the auspices of Rev. Ted Keys, now under Rev. Stephen Stevens.

Barbara held various jobs. She was a cook at the Elks Club, Twin Torch Inn, Whitey’s Drive Inn and the Dog and Suds, in Evansdale. She was also a Senior Companion to Fannie Jordan and Grace Western. Barbara was a product of Waterloo Schools, Grant, Longfellow, East Jr. High and East Sr. High.

Barbara and Rubble Roberts, deceased, have one surviving daughter, Debbie Kay (Frank) Vivians; three sisters, Shirley Joyce and Andrea Carradine of Waterloo and Helen Pugh Locke of Rockford, Illinois; three brothers, William (Bill), Pugh (Monet) and Ronnie Joyce; along with a host of bonus siblings, bonus children, nieces, nephews, friends and her steadfast Senior Companion, Jean Hayes.

Barbara is survived by her grandchildren, James C. (Peggy) Joyce and Ricardo (Shelby) Joyce; her bonus grandchildren include Frank Lee (Ariel) Vivians, Lonnie (Jess) Vivians, Orlando (LaShonda) and Jayme Hayes. Barbara has a total of 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Tristian Joyce and Koa and Makaio Bland.

Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Pugh; father, Richard Joyce; spouse, Willie Jordan; and stepson, Jefferey Hayes, son of Willie Jordan.

Services will be Tuesday, February 7 at 11 am at Community Baptist Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo, Iowa. Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service on Monday from 4-6 pm and at the church on Tuesday one hour before service time.