January 5, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-On January 5, 2023, Barbara Ann Daniels Hetrick, Ph.D., 71, of Cedar Falls, IA passed away after her 7-year hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 39-years, Robert; their daughter Marta (Hetrick) Callies and her husband Justin and grandchildren Otto and Felix. She is also survived by her two siblings, Karen Zimmerman and Linda VanNiewaal; as well as her best 4-legged friend, Penny. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Betty Daniels.

She was born in Oakland, CA in September, 1951. Barbara had a long and meaningful career in academia. She earned degrees from Ohio Wesleyan (BS), Washington State University (MS), Oregon State University (Ph.D), and University of California Riverside. Her career took her from Kansas State University (Professor) to the University of Northern Iowa (Dept. Head) and finally to the University of North Florida (Dean). Barbara’s legacy will carry on in her innumerable academic and scientific contributions in the area of mycorrhizal fungi.

Barbara’s joys outside of academia included cooking, crafting, reading and spending time with family. She had a love of animals including horses, cattle, dogs, and exotic birds.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the UNI Botanical Center or the Unity Point Cancer Clinic. A remembrance for Barbara will be held later this Spring, to be announced.