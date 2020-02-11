(1932-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Barbara A. Nielson, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Feb. 9, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was born March 20, 1932, in Waterloo to Willis and Dorothy Dart Pritchard. She married Donald L. “Don” Nielson on July 1, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1950. She was a member of Linden United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Dawn (Vince) Haislet of Fairbank; two sisters-in-law, Darlene Bristow of Waterloo and Joan Nielson of Independence; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Don Shields.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Linden United Methodist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 to Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Barbara was a wonderful baker and cook; she took great joy in baking rhubarb pies.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Nielson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.