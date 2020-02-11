(1932-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Barbara A. Nielson, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Feb. 9, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born March 20, 1932, in Waterloo to Willis and Dorothy Dart Pritchard. She married Donald L. “Don” Nielson on July 1, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua.
You have free articles remaining.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1950. She was a member of Linden United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Dawn (Vince) Haislet of Fairbank; two sisters-in-law, Darlene Bristow of Waterloo and Joan Nielson of Independence; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Don Shields.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Linden United Methodist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 to Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Barbara was a wonderful baker and cook; she took great joy in baking rhubarb pies.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.