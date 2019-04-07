Barbara A. Engel

(1933-2019)
TRAER — Barbara Ann Engel, 85, of Traer, died Thursday, April 4, at Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer.
She was born Oct. 1, 1933, on the family farm south of Traer, daughter of Charlie and Anna (Suchy) Hanus. She married Robert Engel on Nov. 21, 1964, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer.
Barb graduated from Traer High School in 1952. After graduation, Barb worked at the Traer bakery, Traer Municipal Utilities, and various banks in Traer, Clutier, and Waterloo, before retiring. Barb was a member of the Catholic Church, the Legion Auxiliary, the Iowana Club, and the Red Hat Society.
Survived by: her husband; two children, Mary Jo Engel of Traer and Thomas (Lisa) Engel of Grimes; a brother, Vernon (Dorothy) Hanus of Traer; five grandchildren, Landon, Peyton, Madison, Charlie and Chase; and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Marian (Hanus) Schoonover; and a brother-in-law, Harold Schoonover.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, St. Paul Catholic Church, with burial at Buckingham Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before the service at the church on Tuesday.
Memorials: may be directed to Sunrise Hill Care Center. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, shopping, baking birthday cakes, watching sporting events, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends. Barb’s family wishes to extend their sincere thank you to the staff at Sunrise Hill Care Center for their love and care over the years.
