(1941-2020)
WATERLOO – Barbara A. Camarata, 78, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 25, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born May 12, 1941, in Shreveport, La., daughter of Joseph and Cecil Layman Brian. She married Philip Camarata in Waterloo. He died June 2003.
She was a member of Heartland Vineyard Church.
Survivors: four sons, Thomas (Miranda) Holliman of Nacogdoches, Texas, Jeffrey Holliman of Texas, Adam Camarata of Hudson and Eric (Kim) Camarata of Waterloo; three daughters, Deborah (Ron) Hummel, Patricia (Rodney) Wallace, both of Waterloo, and Michelle (Alan) Ernst of Parkersburg; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Jean Cosens of Georgia.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Michael Holliman; and many brothers, sisters, and in-laws.
Services: Due to the pandemic, a service will be held at a later date with inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be directed to www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
