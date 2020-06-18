Barbara A. Buller
0 entries

Barbara A. Buller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

(1946-2020)

Barbara A. Buller, 73 of Waterloo died June 17th 2020. She was born November 30, 1946, daughter of Wilber and Ann (Essmann) Foutch. She graduated from West Waterloo High School. She spent over 40 years as a RN caring for others.

Survivors: two children Brian (Lisa) Buller of Texas, Jodi (Rick) Naser of Waterloo, eight grandchildren, Ariel (Eric) Herring, Tyler (Amanda) Moran, Zachery (Hayden) Buller, Shelby, Cassidy, and Skyler Buller, Christopher (Doris) Ray, and Zachary Naser and five great-grandchildren: Isabella, Carter, Kynlee-Ann, Lively and Jack. Sister Sandra Buenneke, niece Dawn Landis, and great nephew Jacob Landis, former husband Earl (Ann) Buller, and many cousins. Preceded in death by: her parents and brother in law Dennis Buenneke.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Buller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News