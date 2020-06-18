(1946-2020)
Barbara A. Buller, 73 of Waterloo died June 17th 2020. She was born November 30, 1946, daughter of Wilber and Ann (Essmann) Foutch. She graduated from West Waterloo High School. She spent over 40 years as a RN caring for others.
Survivors: two children Brian (Lisa) Buller of Texas, Jodi (Rick) Naser of Waterloo, eight grandchildren, Ariel (Eric) Herring, Tyler (Amanda) Moran, Zachery (Hayden) Buller, Shelby, Cassidy, and Skyler Buller, Christopher (Doris) Ray, and Zachary Naser and five great-grandchildren: Isabella, Carter, Kynlee-Ann, Lively and Jack. Sister Sandra Buenneke, niece Dawn Landis, and great nephew Jacob Landis, former husband Earl (Ann) Buller, and many cousins. Preceded in death by: her parents and brother in law Dennis Buenneke.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
