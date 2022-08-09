May 29, 1960-August 8, 2022

Barb Schroeder, 62, of Raymond, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer

She was born May 29, 1960, in Grundy Center, daughter of Carroll and Eleanor Schmidt Freed. Barb graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1978. She obtained a secretarial certification from Hawkeye Tech. Barb married Larry Schroeder on September 5, 1987, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. She worked as an administrative assistant for 35 years at Central Rivers AEA, formerly known as AEA 267.

Barb was a member of Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. She was a former member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo, and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Evansdale. She liked cooking, baking, and trying out new recipes. Barb enjoyed spending her time cross stitching, sewing, tatting, reading, and doing puzzle books. Barb loved visiting Disney and presidential libraries.

She is survived by her husband; daughter, Amanda (Daniel) Zilz; son, Zach Schroeder; father, Carroll Freed; and two brothers, Jim (Judy) Freed, and Tom (Janet) Freed.

Barb is preceded in death by her mother Eleanor Freed.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with burial in Poyner Township Cemetery, rural Gilbertville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. Memorials: May be directed to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition or Cedar Valley Hospice.