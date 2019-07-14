Barb Leohr

(1941-2019)
EVANSDALE — Barb A. Leohr, 77, of Evansdale, died Thursday, July 11, at home from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.
She was born Nov. 7, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Cleo G. and Dorothy M. Woodley Bedard. She obtained her GED and completed truck driving school through Hawkeye Tech. Barb married Don Leohr on Jan. 31, 1958.
Barb was a truck driver for Warner Lambert and a para-educator for Waterloo Community Schools at Jewett Elementary. She received safe driving awards for her truck driving.
Survivors: her husband of Waterloo; a daughter, Dawn (Don) McCraney of Evansdale; two sons, Jeff Leohr of Waterloo‚ and Kelly Leohr of Evansdale; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda Przybylo of Chicago‚ Ill., Debbie (Louie) Hovey of Waterloo‚ and Nancy (Don) Heath of Cedar Falls; and a brother, Tim (Becky) Bedard of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a son, Scott Leohr.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16,at Locke Funeral Home; also for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the Alzheimer’s Association
She enjoyed gambling, golfing, traveling, and shopping. She loved children and working with the mentally challenged. Her four children were the light of her life and she loved them with all her heart.
