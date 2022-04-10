Bailey Cameron Arwine

August 23, 1999-April 5, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Bailey Cameron Arwine, passed away on April 4 at the age of 22 in Cedar Rapids. Bailey was born on August 23, 1999 and was a graduate of Lisbon High School. Bailey was a natural athlete who excelled in both basketball and track and earned many awards throughout his high school career. After High School, he attended Kirkwood Community College and was employed at Menards.

Bailey was a beautiful "old" soul who was known for his gentle, carefree spirit, his shy quirky smile, and his genuine kindness to everyone. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, shooting hoops, playing pool, and hanging out with his friends and family.

While growing up, he enjoyed playing pranks on his older brother and sister.

He was a fun and loving uncle who enjoyed spending time with his niece and nephews.

Bailey is survived by his parents, Hans and Laurie (Weber) Arwine, his siblings, Brandon (Ali) Arwine, Brittany Ott, nephews Axel and Leif Arwine, niece Lohwyn Ott, his grandparents, Dean and Elaine Weber and Jess and Marilyn Arwine, his many loving aunts, uncles and cousins and Reegan Happel, his best friend and first and only love.

Bailey's Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Open Bible Church, 928 Jefferson Street. There will be a Visitation on Wednesday April 13, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Locke at Tower, 4140 Kimball Avenue. Please dress casual in flannels, pastel colored shirts or your favorite graphic T-shirt. Bailey would have loved that.

He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Go rest high on the mountain.