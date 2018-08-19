WATERLOO — Avonne Lorraine “Bonnie” Jespersen Smith, 97, of Birmingham, Ala., formerly of Waterloo, died Aug. 2.
She was born Oct. 17, 1920, in Waterloo to Florence and Donald Campbell. She married Glenn E. Jespersen of Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death in 1966. In 1971, she married Hoke D. Smith Jr.; he preceded her in death.
She attended Lindenwood College for Women, majoring in theater and psychology. She left college to help in the war effort in Long Beach, Calif. After years of travel with the Air Force, Bonnie and Glenn settled in Mountain Brook in Birmingham. Bonnie became a real estate agent and joined several organizations. She was a founding member of the Birmingham Garden Club and was on the board for the Birmingham Zoo among other civic organizations.
After her marriage to Hoke they lived in Germany until 1981, then returned to Mountain Brook. She bred American Cocker Spaniels under the kennel name “Southwind.” She was a member of Atlanta, Ga., and Chattanooga, Tenn., Cocker Spaniel Clubs and was a lifetime member of the American Spaniel Club.
Survived by: a sister, Orlene “Nina” (Sheldon) Sutton of Raleigh, N.C.; two nephews, Greg (Ann) Sutton of Norfolk, Va., and Sheldon (Pat) Sutton of Vienna, Va.; a niece, Sydney Sutton of Raleigh; two stepchildren, Hoke (Gina) Smith III of Millbrook, Ala., and Betsy (John) Herring of Sellers, Ala.; a great-nephew; two great-great-nieces; a great-great-nephew; four great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life: will be held in the near future. She will be buried along side of her first husband, Glen “Jess” Jespersen, at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to Service Dogs Alabama, 8365 Mobile Hwy., Hope Hull, AL, 36043 (servicedogsalabama.org) or a charity of your choice.
Bonnie continued to impress and entertain new friends all of her life. She was stunningly beautiful, witty, intelligent and an honor to know.
