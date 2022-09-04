Avo Ann (Townsend) Davidson

July 4, 1930-August 28, 2022

Avo Ann (Townsend) Davidson, 92, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2022 at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines. Ann was born July 4, 1930 to Harold and Avo (Doubenmeir) Townsend in Sac City, Iowa. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Ann attended college at Lindenwood College and later transferred to the University of Iowa where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She married Thorald Edward Davidson Jr. in 1952, and celebrated 58 years of marriage before his death in 2011.

Ann was a stay-at-home mom and loved caring for her 3 children and was a wonderful hostess. Family was important as she and Ted always made sure that each grandchild had a special week at grandma and grandpas house each summer for fun outings and experiences.

She was actively involved with many civic and charitable organizations like TTT, PEO, DAR, DAC and Questers taking great pride in her various leadership roles throughout the years. Ann also spent a number of years as a volunteer in the SMART Reader program in the Des Moines Public Schools.

She loved to read and thoroughly enjoyed gardening and, like everything she did, wasn’t afraid to put in a hard day’s work.

Ann moved into Scottish Rite Park in 2011 and was loved by many for her unselfish and thoughtful assistance in helping and visiting other residents.

Ann is survived by her children, Jayne Ann (David) Thompson, Todd (Carolyn) Davidson, Kirby (Amy) Davidson; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister (Betty), brother (Bill) and her grandson, Ryan Davidson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Scottish Rite Park Penthouse (12th Floor), 2909 Woodland Ave., Des Moines, Iowa from 2:00-2:30 p.m. A reception will follow from 2:30-4:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 9, from 11:00-11:30 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Sac City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Central Presbyterian Foundation; Scottish Rite Park Good Neighbor Fund; American Cancer Society in memory of Ann’s grandson, Ryan; TTT Project Fund; or PEO Scholarship Fund. Iles Dunn’s Chapel in Des Moines is handling arrangements and online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.