Avis Acton

(1923-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Avis Marie Acton, 96, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at Jersey Ridge Place Assisted Living Facility in Davenport.
She was born July 25, 1923, in Stark, Kan., to Pearle Mellisa (Kelso) and George Rutter Defenbaugh. On Nov. 17, 1945, she married Jewell Leon Acton at Christian Church in Bonner Springs, Kan. He preceded her in death.
After elementary and high school in Stark, Avis attended Pittsburg State Teachers College where she received her teaching certificate, and taught at county school in rural Kansas. She later worked as a bookkeeper at Stark State Bank, and Commerce Bank in Kansas City, Mo. She worked at the Federal Reserve in Omaha, Neb., Council Bluff Savings Bank, Waterloo Savings Bank, Wagner Manufacturing Co., and she then helped Jewell open and operate Acton’s Optical Dispensary in Waterloo.
Avis and Jewell were foster parents and she offered day care in her home for several years. She sold Avon in their neighborhood on Melrose Drive in Cedar Falls for many years.
She was a member of the Cedar Falls Women’s Club and had belonged to the American Lutheran Church while living in La Porte City.
Survived by: her daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Burington; her son, Bruce (Lori) Acton; grandchildren, Jason Acton, Alyssa Acton, Coy Jackson, Nicklaus Shubert, Christopher (Jessica) Mohr, and Holly Mohr; and great-grandchildren, Aviana Acton, Roman Jackson, Kruse Mohr, Maverick Mohr, and Sloan Mohr.
Preceded in death by: her husband of 63 years; her parents; five sisters, Hazel Belle Defenbaugh, Georgia Lee Bowyer, Ferol Louise Dillon, Olive Frances Ruble, Velma May Huffman; three brothers, Fred Kelso Defenbaugh, Herbert Wesley “Son” Defenbaugh and George Robert “Bob” Defenbaugh; and a grandson, Mitchell Dean Shubert.
Celebration of Life: from noon to 2 p.m. April 4 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club, 304 Clay St., Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be made to Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf 52722.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.iowacremation.com.
Avis never met a stranger and was always kind. She loved to write to people; she remembered every birthday, anniversary, and everyone at Christmas with cards and letters she could knit, crochet, and sew. She could make clothes for us kids, for dolls, for tap recitals, and for bedding. She loved books and enjoyed reading.
