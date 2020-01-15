Avis Acton

(1923-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Avis Marie Acton, 96, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at Jersey Ridge Place Assisted Living Facility in Davenport.

She was born July 25, 1923, in Stark, Kan., to Pearle Mellisa (Kelso) and George Rutter Defenbaugh. On Nov. 17, 1945, she married Jewell Leon Acton at Christian Church in Bonner Springs, Kan. He preceded her in death.

After elementary and high school in Stark, Avis attended Pittsburg State Teachers College where she received her teaching certificate, and taught at county school in rural Kansas. She later worked as a bookkeeper at Stark State Bank, and Commerce Bank in Kansas City, Mo. She worked at the Federal Reserve in Omaha, Neb., Council Bluff Savings Bank, Waterloo Savings Bank, Wagner Manufacturing Co., and she then helped Jewell open and operate Acton’s Optical Dispensary in Waterloo.

Avis and Jewell were foster parents and she offered day care in her home for several years. She sold Avon in their neighborhood on Melrose Drive in Cedar Falls for many years.

She was a member of the Cedar Falls Women’s Club and had belonged to the American Lutheran Church while living in La Porte City.