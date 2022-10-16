September 1, 1995-October 5, 2022

WATERLOO-Autumn C. Thein, 27 of Waterloo, died October 5, 2022, in an automobile accident in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. She was born September 1, 1995, in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Charles L. Thein and Laurie L. Pierce. She graduated from East High School in 2013 and later graduated from Kaplan University with a paralegal degree.

Autumn was a Senior Claims Adjuster for Farmers Ins. formerly Bristol West Ins. Co. Previously, she worked for Conrad Law Firm as a legal assistant, and Gainsco Ins. as a Extended Claims Handler.

She is survived by her mom, Laurie Pierce of Cedar Falls. Brother, Cody (Heather)Thein of Waterloo. Sisters: Lisa (Terry Kettman) Thein of Waterloo; Lindsay Thein of Garland, Texas; and Tara Thein of Waterloo. Grandmother, Carol Pierce of Waterloo. Several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Her beloved dog, Benji. Autumn is preceded in death by her dad, Chuck Thein. Brother, Chris Thein. Maternal grandfather, Charles D. Pierce, Jr. and paternal grandparents, Lavern and Maggie Thein.

She had a zest for life, loved her family and loved to travel. Autumn love to write and record music and share it with friends and family.

Funeral Services will be 10:30am Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave.)

Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave.)

Condolences may be sent to www.lockefuneralservices.com

Locke @ Tower Park will be handling the arrangements.