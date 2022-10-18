Autumn C. Thein

September 1, 1995–October 5, 2022

WATERLOO-Autumn Carol Thein, 27, of Waterloo, Iowa, died October 5, 2022, in an automobile accident in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. She was born September 1, 1995, in Waterloo, the daughter of Charles L. Thein and Laurie L. Pierce. She graduated from East High School in 2013 and later graduated from Kaplan University with a paralegal degree.

Autumn was a Senior Claims Adjuster for Farmers Ins., formerly Bristol West Ins. Co. Previously, she worked for Conrad Law Firm as a Legal Assistant and Gainsco Ins. as an Extended Claims Handler.

She is survived by her mom, Laurie Pierce of Cedar Falls; brother, Cody (Heather) Thein of Waterloo; sisters: Lisa (Terry Kettman) Thein, Lindsay Thein and Tara Thein, all of Waterloo; maternal grandmother, Carol Pierce of Waterloo; several uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews; two best friends Ajla Mujakic, and Brittney Jenkins; numerous other friends from all over the country; and her beloved dog, Benji.

Autumn is preceded in death by her father, Chuck Thein; brother, Chris Thein; maternal grandfather, Charles D. Pierce, Jr.; and paternal grandparents, Lavern and Maggie Thein.

Autumn had a zest for life, loved her family and loved to travel. She loved to write and record music and share it with friends and family.

Funeral Services will be 10:30am Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave.

Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park.

Memorials to the family.