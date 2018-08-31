Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Austin Eugene Brandt, 25, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, at home of complications of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

He was born July 14, 1993, in Waterloo, son of Timothy Lawrence Brandt Sr. and Audrey Marie Peterson.

He graduated from River Hills in 2013. Austin lived at home with his mother, stepfather and youngest brother.

Survived by: his mother, Audrey, and stepfather, Detonio Alexander, of Waterloo; father, Timothy Brandt Sr. of Boone; four brothers, Tray (Nicole) Peterson of Boone, Kenyon (Taylor) Brandt of Waterloo, Iziek (Amanda) Brandt of Cedar Falls and Emmanuel Alexander of Waterloo; two sisters, Ellie and Serenity Brandt of Waterloo; maternal grandmother, Janice McCully of Evansdale; paternal grandmother, LaVerta Alexander of Waterloo; maternal grandfather, Richard (Jackie) Peterson of Waterloo; five aunts, April (Dan) Herman, Amy (Joe) Medhaug, Beckie Ferrie, Jenny (James) Fulks and Donna (Tony) Stephenson; an uncle, Sam (Mindy) Ferrie; two nephews, Keaton and Kree; and many cousins.

Preceded in death by: his brother, Timothy Lawrence Brandt Jr.; and paternal grandmother, Lois Ferrie.

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Hope City Church, Waterloo. Visitation is for one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to family.

Austin enjoyed watching WWF wrestling and playing video games.

