(1993-2018)
WATERLOO -- Austin Eugene Brandt, 25, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, at home of complications of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
He was born July 14, 1993, in Waterloo, son of Timothy Lawrence Brandt Sr. and Audrey Marie Peterson.
He graduated from River Hills in 2013. Austin lived at home with his mother, stepfather, and youngest brother.
Survived by: his mother, Audrey, and stepfather, Detonio Alexander, of Waterloo; father, Timothy Brandt Sr. of Boone; four brothers, Tray (Nicole) Peterson of Boone, Kenyon (Taylor) Brandt of Waterloo, Iziek (Amanda) Brandt of Cedar Falls and Emmanuel Alexander of Waterloo; two sisters, Ellie and Serenity Brandt of Waterloo; maternal grandmother, Janice Mc Cully of Evansdale; paternal grandmother, LaVerta Alexander of Waterloo; maternal grandfather, Richard (Jackie) Peterson of Waterloo; five aunts, April (Dan) Herman, Amy (Joe) Medhaug, Beckie Ferrie, Jenny (James) Fulks and Donna (Tony) Stephenson; an uncle, Sam (Mindy) Ferrie; two nephews, Keaton and Kree; and many cousins.
Preceded in death by: his brother, Timothy Lawrence Brandt Jr.; and paternal grandmother, Lois Ferrie.
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Hope City Church, Waterloo. Visitation is for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to family.
Austin enjoyed watching WWF wrestling and playing video games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.