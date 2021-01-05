February 16, 1938-January 2, 2021
Austa Marie White, age 82, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, Iowa.
Austa was born on February 16, 1938, in Milledgeville, Illinois, the daughter of Bill and Ilo (Couser) Cozzens. She was raised in Zearing, Iowa and graduated from the Zearing High School in 1956. Austa then attended the University of Iowa graduating in 1959 with an Associates of Science Degree majoring in Dental Hygiene. On November 27, 1960, Austa was united in marriage to Donald E. White at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. The couple farmed in Nashua and then Plainfield until their retirement in 2000. They moved to Bella Vista for thirteen years later returning to Waverly to be near their growing family.
Austa’s work life spanned multiple diverse careers. She first worked in Waverly as a dental hygienist for Dr. Hemmingway and later for Dr. North in Allison. Austa was then Bremer County Auditor from 1980 to 1988 and ran a successful home-based business called Alpine Air for twenty years.
Austa was a member of Crosspoint Church in Waverly. She was also President (1974-1975) and member of the American Dental Hygienists’ Association where she traveled around the world. Austa belonged to a gourmet cooking club, farm group, and multiple committees at Trinity Methodist Church. Austa’s greatest love in life was time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed hosting, volunteering, and creating friendships with people she met.
Austa’s memory is honored by: husband, Donald White of Waverly; two sons, Jim (Jenni) White of Waverly and John (Carolyn) White of Plainfield; sister, Sarah Turner of Waverly; and seven grandchildren, Cael, Emma, Cody (Abby), Jaima, Jaiden, Aiden, and Alex. Austa was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Cozzens.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 8, at Crosspoint Church in Waverly and may be viewed at Kaiser-Corson’s Face Book page. Anyone who cannot manage steps, can use the church elevator, located near the Northwest entrance of the church. Memorials can be directed to Austa’s family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187
