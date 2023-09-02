CEDAR FALLS—Aurelia Carlene Harringa, 93, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Western Home Deery Suites, in Cedar Falls.

She was born on October 5, 1929, in Wellsburg, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Martha (Finke) Heinrich. She attended school in Wellsburg, graduating from Wellsburg High School in 1947. After high school, she attended Pitzie’s School of Beauty in Waterloo. She operated her own beauty shop for 6 years and worked at various other salons. On October 28, 1956, Aurelia was united in marriage to Eugene Clair Harringa at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wellsburg. The couple welcomed three sons into their family. While her children were young, she stayed home to care for her family and home and later went to work for Sears in Waterloo, working in telephone sales. She retired in 1986.

Aurelia was a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church in Waterloo, a member of the Red Hats, and the YMCA.

She is survived by her sons Tim (Joan) Harringa of Denver, IA, Dan Harringa of Omaha, NE, and Steve (Jami) Harringa of Olathe, KS; 6 grandchildren Justin (Letania), Andy, Kelsey, Caleb, Carli, and Jacki Harringa; 2 great-grandchildren Olivia and CJ Harringa; sister Ardy (Lew) Finch of Cedar Rapids; numerous nieces and nephews. She rejoins in Heaven her parents; husband Eugene; sister Dorene Iltis and brother Clarence “Carbo” Heinrich.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Locke at Tower Park. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 8th at 10:30 AM, with visitation one hour prior at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the church, or to Cedar Valley Hospice. Messages of condolence may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.