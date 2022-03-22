April 29, 1923-March 18, 2022

GLADBROOK-August Hauschildt Jr., 98, of Gladbrook, IA, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Peace United Church of Christ. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in rural Gladbrook. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established by the family. You are asked to send any memorials to the family or Anderson Funeral Homes at 405 W. Main St. Marshalltown, IA 50158 in the family’s name. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com

August was born on April 29, 1923 in rural Gladbrook to August and Katie (Paustian) Hauschildt. He graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1941. On February 28, 1949, August was united in marriage to Blanche (Jesina) Hauschildt at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua. The couple made their home farming south of Lincoln where they raised their three children Diana, Mark and Karen. August had a love for farming and had a gift of repairing or rebuilding almost anything. He also loved restoring old tractors and going on tractor rides across Iowa. One of his favorite hobbies was spending time on various woodworking projects that he shared with his wife, Blanche. August was also a member of the Lions Club and Peace United Church of Christ

August will be dearly missed by his daughter, Diana King, son, Mark Hauschildt, daughter, Karen Schnathorst; three grandchildren, John (Lisa Hart) King, Jr., Kristin King and Jordan (Keegan) Render; and two great grandchildren, Alexis and Taylor King. He is preceded in death by his wife Blanche; son-in-law Glenn King; and four siblings Raymond, Lloyd, Marietta, and Clifford.