{{featured_button_text}}
Audrey Young

Audrey L. Young

(1932-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Audrey L. Young, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Nov. 8, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 22, 1932, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Burton and Louise Johnson Sanders. She married John C. Young on June 13, 1952, in Cedar Falls. He died Dec. 16, 2011.

Audrey graduated from Malcolm Price Laboratory School in 1950, and from the University of Northern Iowa in 1977. She was employed as an organist for 34 years at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo and also played organ at St. Luke’s Episcopal and Trinity United Methodist in Cedar Falls prior to Zion.

Survived by: three sons, Craig (Cindy) of Paraguay, Chris (Beth) of Aurora, Ill., and Jeff (Holly) of Vadnais Heights, Minn.; two daughters, Judy Dugan of Johnston and Tracy Young (Nicky) of Coralville; six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Alan Sanders; a sister, Patty Sanders.

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.

Memorials: to be directed to Audrey’s family or Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneral service.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments