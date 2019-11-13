Audrey Young

(1932-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Audrey L. Young, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Nov. 8, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Oct. 22, 1932, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Burton and Louise Johnson Sanders. She married John C. Young on June 13, 1952, in Cedar Falls. He died Dec. 16, 2011.
Audrey graduated from Malcolm Price Laboratory School in 1950, and from the University of Northern Iowa in 1977. She was employed as an organist for 34 years at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo and also played organ at St. Luke’s Episcopal and Trinity United Methodist in Cedar Falls prior to Zion.
Survived by: three sons, Craig (Cindy) of Paraguay, Chris (Beth) of Aurora, Ill., and Jeff (Holly) of Vadnais Heights, Minn.; two daughters, Judy Dugan of Johnston and Tracy Young (Nicky) of Coralville; six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Alan Sanders; a sister, Patty Sanders.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to be directed to Audrey’s family or Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo.
Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneral service.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.