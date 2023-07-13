WATERLOO-Audrey Rainey, February 8, 1931, to July 8, 2023, from the cotton fields of Ruleville, Mississippi to her church community of Waterloo, Iowa to her mansion in Heaven. She leaves behind 7 children, 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, 6 loving sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She was a true woman of faith, spiritual mother and mentor to many. RIH, in the loving arms of Jesus. Memorial service will be at the Gift of Life Church on August 5, 2023. Visitation at 10:00 am. Service at 11:00 am. Go to www.lockefuneralservices.com.