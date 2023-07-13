February 8, 1931-July 8, 2023
WATERLOO-Audrey Rainey, February 8, 1931, to July 8, 2023, from the cotton fields of Ruleville, Mississippi to her church community of Waterloo, Iowa to her mansion in Heaven. She leaves behind 7 children, 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, 6 loving sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She was a true woman of faith, spiritual mother and mentor to many. RIH, in the loving arms of Jesus. Memorial service will be at the Gift of Life Church on August 5, 2023. Visitation at 10:00 am. Service at 11:00 am. Go to www.lockefuneralservices.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.