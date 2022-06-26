November 16, 1939-June 24, 2022

WATERLOO-Audrey May Warmuth, 82, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 24, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, of natural causes.

She was born Nov. 16, 1939, in Kewanee, Ill., the daughter of Emmons and Dorothea (Hites) Beyer. She married Jack Warmuth on Oct. 5, 1984, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2011.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, 400 South St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Audrey is survived by her sisters, Rosalie “Rose” Hemenway and Diane Medd, both of Waterloo; five special nieces and nephews she helped raise, Scott Hemenway, Meta Hemenway-Forbes, David Hemenway, Nancy Hemenway and John Hemenway; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Audrey enjoyed watching old westerns and Andy Griffith, working jigsaw puzzles, and backyard barbecues with family. Her favorite activity, however, was Saturday morning visits with her sisters, talking trash around Rose’s kitchen table.

Memorials may be directed to the family.