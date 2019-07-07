{{featured_button_text}}
Audrey Williams

Audrey M. Williams

(1925-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Audrey M. Williams, 93, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Denver, died Friday, July 5, at Deery Suites of Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.

She was born Aug. 16, 1925, in Sparta, Wis., daughter of Ben and Henrietta (Pfuhl) Vieth. She married David Williams on Sept. 14, 1946. He died Jan. 18, 2018.

She retired after 13 years from the Bremer County Courthouse in Waverly, IA, holding the position of 1st Deputy of Clerk of Court. After retirement, the couple spent their winters in Mission, Texas, and summers in Harpers Ferry, eventually moving to Mission permanently.

Survivors: daughters, Patricia (Sam) Kehe of Camanche, Dianne (David) Happel of Waterloo, and Peggy (Wendell) Schmitz of Waterloo; grandchildren, Tom Kehe, Whitney (Matt) Weaver, Alison (Alan) Fahrenkrog, Lesley(Ryan) Morris, Holly Keller, Michael (Bailey) Schmitz; great-grandchildren, Luke, Ian, and Maya Morris, and Ethan and Evi Weaver; and a brother, Clinton Vieth.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Wilma Hubbard; and her brothers, Roger Vieth, James Vieth, Richard Vieth, Dwayne Vieth, and Clifford Vieth.

Services: A private burial will be at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service in Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to UnityPoint Hospice or Fresh Wind Ministries.

Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com

Audrey loved traveling, golfing, and was an avid bridge player. She is now reunited with her husband, David, of 71 years.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Audrey M. Williams
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments