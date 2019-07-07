(1925-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Audrey M. Williams, 93, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Denver, died Friday, July 5, at Deery Suites of Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.
She was born Aug. 16, 1925, in Sparta, Wis., daughter of Ben and Henrietta (Pfuhl) Vieth. She married David Williams on Sept. 14, 1946. He died Jan. 18, 2018.
She retired after 13 years from the Bremer County Courthouse in Waverly, IA, holding the position of 1st Deputy of Clerk of Court. After retirement, the couple spent their winters in Mission, Texas, and summers in Harpers Ferry, eventually moving to Mission permanently.
Survivors: daughters, Patricia (Sam) Kehe of Camanche, Dianne (David) Happel of Waterloo, and Peggy (Wendell) Schmitz of Waterloo; grandchildren, Tom Kehe, Whitney (Matt) Weaver, Alison (Alan) Fahrenkrog, Lesley(Ryan) Morris, Holly Keller, Michael (Bailey) Schmitz; great-grandchildren, Luke, Ian, and Maya Morris, and Ethan and Evi Weaver; and a brother, Clinton Vieth.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Wilma Hubbard; and her brothers, Roger Vieth, James Vieth, Richard Vieth, Dwayne Vieth, and Clifford Vieth.
Services: A private burial will be at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service in Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to UnityPoint Hospice or Fresh Wind Ministries.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com
Audrey loved traveling, golfing, and was an avid bridge player. She is now reunited with her husband, David, of 71 years.
