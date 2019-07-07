Audrey M. Peters

(1937-2019)
APLINGTON — Audrey Mae Peters, 82, of Aplington, died Monday, July 1, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington of natural causes.
She was born April 20, 1937, on the family farm west of Hudson, daughter of Christian and Emma Adelaide (Heller) Brandhorst. On Aug. 2, 1963, she married William Stewart Peters at Zion Lutheran Church, Hudson.
She graduated from Hudson High School in 1955. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls with a bachelor’s degree in music. During this time, she lived in Chicago for a year and worked as a secretary at the Popular Mechanics Magazine, and she also worked as a secretary at Rath Packing during college. Following graduation in 1960 she taught K-12 music in Aplington until 1964. She was a substitute teacher for many years in Aplington and Parkersburg and worked with junior high and high school students preparing for music contest. She also taught piano lessons. Audrey and her husband lived on a farm north of Aplington, moving to town in 2015.
She was a former member at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, where she played the organ, accompanied church choir, created children’s Christmas programs and served in the ladies fellowship. She was a current member of Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where she had played organ. Audrey also helped at Maple Manor and the Allison Care Center, where she created the event, Name That Tune, for the residents.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Sandy Peters of Wellsburg; a son, Chris (Deb) Peters of Andover, Minn.; three grandchildren, AnnEllen, Will and Collyn; a sister, Martha Watson of Reinbeck; a sister-in-law, Elaine Brandhorst of Hudson; and a brother-in-law, Benton Peters.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Arlene Sergeant; and a brother, Gilbert Brandhorst.
Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church; burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel, Aplington, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
Through the years Audrey became known as the “Mother of Music,” to her children. She loved encouraging students through music. Audrey was an avid reader. One of her greatest passions was being a grandmother to her three honey’s. Her time spent with Stewart, her children and grandchildren was her happiest.
