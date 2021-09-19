LA PORTE CITY-Audrey “Jean” Sides, 93, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at La Porte City Specialty Care. She was born Dec. 24, 1927, in Garrison, daughter of Harry and Irene Cross Merchant. She attended Garrison Schools and graduated from La Porte City High School in 1945. She received her teaching certificate in 1947 and obtained her bachelors degree in 1954, both from Iowa State Teachers College. She married Harold E. Sides Dec. 27, 1952, in La Porte City; he died June 20, 1995. She taught in Radcliffe and Van Horne before marrying. She then taught at La Porte City Junior High School for many years until teaching Title 1 Reading in the elementary school, retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City, and sang in the choir. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and held all offices – more than once or twice. She volunteered with the La Porte City Senior Center and Council on Aging. In 2013, she received the Governor’s Volunteer Award. Survived by two daughters, Jackie (Melford) Sides Garvin, Byron Center, MI, and Terri (Rick) Calhoon, Buckingham; two sons, Earl (Kathy) Sides, Rock Rapids, and John (Heidi) Sides, Edina, MN; eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Preceded by parents and husband; three brothers, Clyde, Myron, and Charles Merchant (in infancy); and three sisters, Kay Jensen, Maxine Kearns, and Marion Foss. Funeral Services 10:30 am Monday, Sept. 20 at St. Paul United Methodist Church with burial in West View Cemetery, both La Porte City; Visitation: 4-6 pm Sunday, Sept. 19 at the church with a 6:00 p.m. Eastern Star service. Memorials: St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City. La Porte City Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com to leave condolences.