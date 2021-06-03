Audrey Jean Foster

FAIRBANK-Audrey Foster age 89 of Fairbank and formerly of Des Moines passed away Monday May 31, 2021 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. She was born April 5, 1932 in Panora Iowa the daughter of John and Gladys (Whitcomb) Schreffler. Audrey attended and graduated from Des Moines North High School. In 1952 she married William Foster at the Grant Park Christian Church in Des Moines. Besides being a devoted wife and mother Audrey worked for Bell telephone for many years until her retirement. Audrey and Bill loved to travel and that is what they did during their retirement. Their travels not only included every state in the United States they also traveled to every continent in the world with the exception of two. Besides traveling she loved spending time with family and friends and was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes as well as the Wapsie Valley Warriors. She is survived by her son Tony (Carol) Foster of Fairbank, two grandsons; Matt (Holly) Foster and Duane (Heidi) Foster, five great- grandchildren; Kennedy, Riley, Mackenzie, Kambrii and Karlie along with several nieces and nephews as well as her beloved dog Snowflake. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son; Tom Foster and her sister; Evelyn Stevens.