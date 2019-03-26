(1932-2019)
APLINGTON — Audrey Heitland, 86, of Aplington, died Sunday, March 24.
She was born April 14, 1932, in rural Aplington, daughter of George and Emma (Harms) Klahs. On Jan. 22, 1951, she married Alvin George Heitland at Washington Reformed Church in rural Ackley. He died Dec. 9, 1998.
Audrey attended rural school in Albion Township. She and her husband lived on various farms in rural Aplington. Audrey was self-employed as an upholsterer and rug maker. She also did home cleaning and painting with her sisters. Audrey worked at Aplington School cafeteria and at several other part-time jobs, including Casey’s General Store. In 1966, Audrey and Alvin moved into Aplington.
Audrey was a former member of Washington Reformed Church and was currently a member of Bethel Reformed Church in rural Aplington.
Survived by: three children, Joyce (John) Smith of New Hartford, Les (Deb) Heitland of Sun City, Ariz., and Arthur (Julie) Heitland of Postville; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Travis) Adolphs, Jenny (Tom) Cavanagh, Jeff (Brianna) Smith, Kristen (Eric) Stephenson, Michelle (Jorge) Garcia, Traci (Dave) Bruns, Philip Heitland and Ben (Kallie) Heitland; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Virgil (Jackie) Klahsen of Aplington and Irvin (Marlene) Klahsen of Ackley; four sisters, Carol (Louie) Feikes and Esther Heffelmeier, both of Ackley, Elaine Conkel (Steve Mohr) of Ankeny, and Linda (Dennis) Hankes of Kesley; a sister-in-law, Barbara Heitland of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a brother in childhood, James Klahsen; and a brother-in-law, Bill Heffelmeier.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Bethel Reformed Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in rural Aplington. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Audrey and Alvin enjoyed doing home improvement projects. She enjoyed working on genealogy, woodworking and playing cards with groups and friends. She loved the yearly trips to Lake Hubert, Minn., being part of the “Road Runners” traveling group and wintering in Arizona. Audrey always kept herself busy!
