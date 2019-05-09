Audrey F. Warneka

(1920-2019)
WATERLOO — Audrey Warneka, 98, of Madrid, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 7.
She was born Nov. 7, 1920, in Stewartville, Minn., to Wilbert and Laura McHenry. She married Floyd Warneka on Sept. 7, 1940. He died March 9, 1995.
She graduated from Rochester (Minn.) High School in June 1938. Audrey worked with Floyd as a custodian at Jewett School in Evansdale for 10 years. She worked at the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Credit Bureau for 14 years, and then worked as a clerk in the Clerk of Courts Office of Black Hawk County for three years until she retired.
Audrey attended Grace Baptist Church in Evansdale/Waterloo. She sang in the choir for 25 years and was Sunday School secretary for 12 years. She moved from Waterloo in 2009 to Huxley to be closer to her daughter.
Survived by: three children, Walter “Lee” (Cathie) Warneka of Kingman, Ariz., Ann (Ron) Johnson of New Brighton, Minn., and Trudy (Bob) Mann of Ankeny; a daughter-in-law, Carol Warneka; 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a son, Kent Warneka.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour before services.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Madrid Home Communities or Grace Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
At 35, she realized she needed Jesus Christ to be her personal savior. Because of this she lived with the assurance of being with him in heaven upon her death. She loved music and would often have her radio on. Audrey enjoyed fishing, singing, baking, reading and making people laugh.
